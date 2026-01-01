Centralize lead capture, outreach, project scheduling, and follow-up workflows in a single organized platform.
Finding video editing clients isn’t about your skillset—it often falters when your marketing, outreach, and booking processes are scattered across various apps.
Here’s where client management typically breaks down:
Many video editors consolidate client acquisition into one workspace where leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines stay connected.
Expanding marketing channels demands smarter coordination.
A step-by-step system to convert inquiries into confirmed projects.
Wearing multiple hats—editing, client outreach, and marketing—can make client growth unpredictable.
Monitor inquiries, consultations, and project statuses with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and campaigns.
Automatically gather inquiries and keep feedback within your workflow.
Track booking rates, marketing outcomes, and upcoming deadlines in real time.