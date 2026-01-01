New UX designers often secure their first clients through portfolio showcases, networking, and small projects.

Effective strategies include:

Consistently sharing case studies on platforms like LinkedIn and Behance

Offering discounted or pilot projects to build testimonials

Collaborating with local startups or nonprofits

Logging every inquiry in ClickUp to ensure no lead is overlooked

ClickUp helps by tracking client details, follow-ups, and project stages in one place, turning initial interest into booked work.