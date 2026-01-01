Coordinate lead capture, outreach, bookings, and follow-ups within a unified, organized pipeline.
Winning user testing clients rarely fails because of skill. It falters when prospecting, outreach, and booking systems are fragmented across multiple platforms.
Here’s where the process often breaks down:
Many user testing professionals centralize client acquisition in one workspace to keep leads, tasks, communications, and deadlines connected.
Multiple channels mean more coordination, demanding a smarter system.
Establish a consistent framework to transform inquiries into confirmed testing projects.
Juggling testing assignments, reporting, and marketing can make client acquisition inconsistent.
Manage inquiries, consultations, and bookings with clear responsibility and deadlines.
Switch effortlessly between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee tests and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and centralize feedback within workflows.
Track booking status, marketing impact, and project timelines in real time.