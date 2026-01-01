Centralize lead capture, client outreach, project scheduling, and follow-ups with a streamlined, efficient workflow.
Securing clients as a typography designer often falters not because of skill, but due to fragmented marketing, inconsistent outreach, and disorganized follow-ups.
Here’s where the process breaks down:
Many typography designers resolve these issues by consolidating client acquisition and management into one connected workspace that keeps leads, tasks, and timelines aligned.
Managing more channels requires smarter coordination.
A step-by-step system to transform inquiries into committed design projects.
Wearing many hats—from designing to marketing—can disrupt steady client acquisition.
Track inquiries, consultations, and signed contracts with clear responsibility and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee projects and campaigns.
Automatically gather inquiries and centralize feedback within your workflows.
Gain real-time insights into booking status, marketing results, and project timelines.