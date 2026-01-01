Centralize lead tracking, outreach, project scheduling, and client follow-ups within one streamlined system.
Landing transcription clients often isn’t about your transcription skills, but how well you manage your client acquisition process.
Here’s where transcriptionists frequently encounter issues:
Many transcription professionals benefit from consolidating client management into a single workspace to keep leads, tasks, and deadlines aligned.
Expanding outreach channels increase coordination demands.
A step-by-step system to transform inquiries into confirmed transcription projects.
Managing transcription, client communication, and marketing alone can lead to inconsistent growth.
Track client inquiries, quotes sent, and project acceptance with ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views for comprehensive project and marketing oversight.
Automatically capture inquiries and maintain client feedback within the workflow.
Monitor project progress, marketing effectiveness, and key deadlines in real time.