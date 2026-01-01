Landing toy design clients often isn’t about creativity—it’s where marketing and client management get tangled.

Here’s where the process typically falters:

Scattered lead sources: Inquiries come from trade shows, social media, and referrals but lack central tracking

Inquiries come from trade shows, social media, and referrals but lack central tracking Irregular outreach: Messaging and follow-ups vary widely between contacts

Messaging and follow-ups vary widely between contacts Lost opportunities: Emails, DMs, and portfolio requests get overlooked across platforms

Emails, DMs, and portfolio requests get overlooked across platforms Delayed responses: Balancing design work slows reply times, risking client loss

Balancing design work slows reply times, risking client loss Unclear lead prioritization: Difficulty distinguishing between high-potential and low-priority prospects

Difficulty distinguishing between high-potential and low-priority prospects Disorganized marketing: No structured promotion plan for toy lines and portfolios

No structured promotion plan for toy lines and portfolios Manual administrative load: Contracts, quotes, and scheduling handled inconsistently

Contracts, quotes, and scheduling handled inconsistently Scaling difficulties: Growing inquiries create chaos without repeatable workflows

Many toy designers adopt centralized platforms to keep leads, projects, communications, and deadlines synchronized.