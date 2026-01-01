Centralize lead capture, outreach, project planning, and client follow-ups in one streamlined system.
Landing toy design clients often isn’t about creativity—it’s where marketing and client management get tangled.
Here’s where the process typically falters:
Many toy designers adopt centralized platforms to keep leads, projects, communications, and deadlines synchronized.
Multiple communication channels require effective coordination.
Implement a clear process to convert leads into loyal clients.
Handling design, client outreach, and production solo can hinder steady client growth.
Monitor inquiries, consultations, proposals, and contracts with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and marketing activities.
Automatically gather inquiries and keep feedback centralized within workflows.
Track booking statuses, campaign effectiveness, and project milestones in real time.