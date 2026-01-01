Centralize your lead tracking, outreach, bookings, and follow-ups in one seamless workflow built for the touring industry.
Finding clients as a tour manager isn’t about skill — it’s about managing your marketing, outreach, and bookings efficiently across multiple platforms.
Common pitfalls include:
Many tour managers simplify client acquisition by uniting leads, tasks, conversations, and schedules in one workspace.
More connections mean more coordination—streamline it all.
A systematic approach to turn leads into confirmed tour contracts.
Managing bookings, logistics, and marketing solo can lead to inconsistent client flow.
Track inquiries, negotiations, and contracts with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage tours and campaigns.
Automatically gather inquiries and keep all feedback centralized.
Track booking metrics, outreach effectiveness, and upcoming engagements in real time.