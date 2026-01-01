Keep your lead generation, client outreach, bookings, and follow-ups organized in one streamlined workflow tailored for tiny home builders.
Attracting clients for tiny home construction doesn’t hinge on craftsmanship alone. It often falters when marketing efforts, inquiry tracking, and booking systems are spread thin across multiple tools.
Typical breakdowns include:
Many tiny home builders improve client acquisition by unifying leads, tasks, communication, and timelines in a single workspace.
Adding marketing channels increases coordination demands.
Implement a systematic approach to transform inquiries into confirmed builds.
Juggling design, construction, and marketing alone can hinder steady client growth.
Track inquiries, consultations, proposals, and contracts with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage builds and marketing campaigns.
Automatically gather inquiries and keep all client feedback within the workflow.
Stay updated on contract statuses, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming builds in real time.