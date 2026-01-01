Centralize your lead tracking, estimate requests, job scheduling, and client follow-ups in a streamlined workflow.
Finding tile installation clients isn’t about your craftsmanship—it’s where your marketing, outreach, and booking systems fall short.
Here’s where tile setters often face issues:
Many tile setters centralize client acquisition in one workspace to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines connected.
More client sources mean more moving parts to manage.
Build an organized system that converts inquiries into scheduled projects.
Managing estimates, job sites, and client communication solo can disrupt growth.
Track inquiries, estimates, and bookings with clear responsibilities and deadlines.
Quickly generate proposals, client messages, and marketing content using AI.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage jobs and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep all feedback within the workflow.
Track job progress, marketing impact, and upcoming projects in real time.