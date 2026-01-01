New tile setters often get first clients through word-of-mouth, small local projects, and partnerships with suppliers or contractors.

Effective approaches include:

Showcasing completed work in local community centers or online platforms

Offering trial jobs or discounted rates to build reputation

Networking with builders, plumbers, and interior designers

Logging every inquiry to avoid missed opportunities

Using ClickUp, newcomers can track leads as tasks with contact info, source, and follow-up reminders, avoiding lost conversations across calls and texts.