Securing tile installation projects rarely fails due to skill. It falters when lead generation, outreach, and scheduling are scattered across multiple apps.

Here’s where things get complicated:

No centralized lead management: Prospects come through referrals, calls, and online requests but lack tracking

Prospects come through referrals, calls, and online requests but lack tracking Irregular follow-ups: Communication varies with each potential client

Communication varies with each potential client Lost opportunities: Emails, texts, and form submissions slip through the cracks

Emails, texts, and form submissions slip through the cracks Delayed responses: Job scheduling and site visits cause slow replies

Job scheduling and site visits cause slow replies Unclear lead priority: Difficulty identifying urgent or high-value projects

Difficulty identifying urgent or high-value projects Unplanned marketing: Promotions lack consistency and tracking

Promotions lack consistency and tracking Manual admin overload: Estimates, contracts, and invoices handled separately

Estimates, contracts, and invoices handled separately Growth hurdles: More inquiries increase complexity without streamlined workflows

Many tile installers improve client acquisition by centralizing leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines in a single workspace.