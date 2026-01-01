Streamline prospecting, estimates, bookings, and follow-ups with one organized system.
Securing tile installation projects rarely fails due to skill. It falters when lead generation, outreach, and scheduling are scattered across multiple apps.
Here’s where things get complicated:
Many tile installers improve client acquisition by centralizing leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines in a single workspace.
More lead sources mean more coordination challenges.
A step-by-step plan to turn prospects into booked tile installation projects.
Managing estimates, installations, and marketing solo can cause inconsistent client flow.
Manage inquiries, estimates, and contracts with clear assignment and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee jobs and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep client feedback within the workflow.
Track booking progress, marketing results, and project timelines in real time.