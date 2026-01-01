Streamline your lead capture, outreach, bookings, and follow-ups within one efficient, organized workflow.
Finding clients as a TikTok editor isn't about skill — it's often about disorganized marketing and outreach.
Here’s where challenges arise:
Many TikTok editors centralize client acquisition in one workspace to keep leads, tasks, chats, and deadlines synced.
More content channels mean more coordination tasks.
A clear system for transforming leads into booked editing projects.
Juggling editing, client outreach, and promotion solo can hinder client growth.
Manage inquiries, sample reviews, and bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to organize projects and campaigns.
Automatically gather inquiries and maintain feedback within the project.
Track booking status, marketing impact, and upcoming deadlines in real time.