New therapists often build their initial client base through networking, referrals, and community outreach. The key is to increase visibility and respond promptly to interest.

Effective strategies include:

Consistently sharing professional content on relevant platforms

Offering pro bono or reduced-rate sessions to build experience

Connecting with healthcare providers and community organizations

Logging every inquiry to avoid missed opportunities

Tracking these early leads in ClickUp helps convert casual interest into confirmed clients by managing follow-ups and contact details efficiently.