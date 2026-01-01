Centralize lead tracking, client communications, project milestones, and follow-ups within one efficient system.
Winning technical translation projects often hinges on precise client management rather than just linguistic skills.
Here are frequent breakdowns in the process:
Many technical translators consolidate client acquisition in one platform to keep leads, tasks, messages, and deadlines seamlessly connected.
Expanding communication channels increase the complexity of client coordination.
Establish an organized path to convert inquiries into confirmed translation projects.
Managing translation, client outreach, and project delivery solo can disrupt client growth.
Track inquiries, assessments, and contracts with clear responsibility and timelines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee projects and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and maintain feedback within project workflows.
Real-time tracking of project status, marketing impact, and upcoming deadlines.