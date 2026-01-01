Centralize lead capture, scheduling, and follow-ups in a straightforward, swim-focused workflow.
Securing swim students rarely hinges on your teaching skills. It falters when marketing, outreach, and booking processes are fragmented across platforms.
Key pain points include:
Many swim instructors streamline client acquisition into a single workspace so leads, tasks, and timelines stay connected.
More marketing channels mean more coordination challenges.
Implement a reliable system to turn inquiries into booked swim lessons.
Handling teaching, marketing, and scheduling alone can cause client growth to stall.
Manage inquiries, trial bookings, and ongoing lessons with clear ownership and timelines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage lessons and campaigns.
Automatically gather inquiries and keep feedback within your workflow.
Track booking progress, marketing effectiveness, and lesson schedules in real time.