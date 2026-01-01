Centralize prospecting, engagement, project tracking, and follow-ups into one streamlined workflow.
Securing sustainability consulting clients rarely fails due to expertise alone. It falters when outreach, lead management, and project booking unfold across disconnected tools.
Here's where issues commonly arise:
Many consultants move client acquisition into a unified workspace to keep leads, tasks, communications, and timelines seamlessly connected.
Expanding outreach channels demand more coordinated management.
Implement a repeatable system designed to transform inquiries into signed projects.
Juggling client work, research, and marketing solo can cause uneven business growth.
Organize inquiries, discovery calls, and project bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee projects and marketing efforts.
Collect client inquiries via Forms and maintain feedback within task comments.
Keep real-time tabs on lead conversion, campaign performance, and upcoming project milestones.