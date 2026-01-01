Centralize your lead capture, outreach, project bookings, and client follow-ups in one smooth, organized system.
Securing clients in surface design isn’t about your creativity; it’s about how you manage your marketing, outreach, and booking processes across fragmented tools.
Here’s where surface designers often struggle:
Many surface designers move client acquisition into a unified workspace so leads, tasks, conversations, and deadlines stay connected.
Expanding marketing channels demand smarter coordination.
A step-by-step system to convert inquiries into booked surface design projects.
Handling design creation, client communication, and marketing solo can cause irregular client flow.
Track inquiries, consultations, and project bookings with clear responsibility and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to oversee projects and marketing efforts.
Automatically gather inquiries and centralize feedback within your workflows.
Track booking pipelines, campaign performance, and upcoming deadlines in real time.