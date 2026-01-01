Streamline your client outreach, project management, and delivery pipeline—all within one organized platform.
Finding clients for subtitle editing isn’t about your language skills—it’s about managing leads and projects across fragmented tools.
Here’s where the process breaks down:
Many subtitle editors consolidate client management into a unified workspace to keep leads, tasks, and timelines connected.
More platforms mean more complexity in coordinating projects.
Design a repeatable system that converts leads into booked projects.
Balancing multiple projects, client communication, and editing alone can disrupt client growth.
Track each inquiry, consultation, and project with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee projects and campaigns.
Collect client inquiries automatically while keeping feedback and conversations centralized.
Track project status, marketing impact, and deadlines in real-time.