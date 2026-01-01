Centralize your lead tracking, outreach, project bookings, and follow-ups within one streamlined system.
Securing storyboard illustration projects often hinges less on artistic skill and more on efficient client acquisition workflows.
Here’s where things typically unravel:
Many storyboard illustrators consolidate client acquisition into a single workspace so leads, tasks, conversations, and deadlines stay connected.
More platforms mean more coordination challenges.
Build a consistent system to convert inquiries into paid illustration projects.
Juggling client work, revisions, and marketing solo can disrupt consistent client growth.
Track inquiries, meetings, and signed contracts with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and marketing effectively.
Automatically gather inquiries and keep all feedback within your workflow.
Track booking status, marketing ROI, and upcoming deliverables in real time.