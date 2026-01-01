Centralize your lead tracking, outreach, project bookings, and follow-ups within one streamlined workflow.
Attracting store planning clients isn’t about your expertise—it’s about how you manage marketing, outreach, and bookings across disjointed tools.
Here’s where the process often breaks down:
Forward-thinking store planners unify client acquisition into one workspace to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and deadlines tightly connected.
Expanding marketing channels increase complexity—here’s how ClickUp simplifies it.
Implement a methodical approach to turn inquiries into confirmed projects.
Handling client acquisition alongside project design can lead to unpredictable growth.