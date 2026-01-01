Centralize your lead management, outreach, project bookings, and follow-ups with a streamlined, industry-tailored workflow.
Attracting clients for store display artistry isn’t about creativity alone. It often fails when marketing efforts, outreach, and booking systems are scattered across multiple platforms.
Here’s where things unravel:
Many store display artists centralize client acquisition workflows so leads, projects, communications, and timelines stay interconnected.
Expanding marketing avenues demand greater coordination and clarity.
Implement a proven system to nurture inquiries into confirmed projects.
Juggling client projects, design, and marketing alone can make client acquisition unpredictable.
Manage inquiries, consultations, and project bookings with clear ownership and timelines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee projects and marketing campaigns.
Automatically collect client inquiries and maintain feedback within the workflow.
Track booking status, marketing effectiveness, and project timelines in real time.