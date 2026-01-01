Centralize lead capture, client outreach, project bookings, and follow-ups within one streamlined system.
Securing clients for your store design services often fails not due to skill but because marketing, outreach, and booking workflows are fragmented across different tools.
Here’s where breakdowns occur:
Many store designers centralize client management to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines connected and organized.
Multiple client channels increase coordination demands.
Implement a systematic approach to transform inquiries into confirmed design projects.
Handling design, client communication, and marketing solo can disrupt consistent client growth.
Manage inquiries, consultations, and contracts with clear assignments and timelines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and keep communication centralized within tasks.
Track project status, marketing ROI, and upcoming deadlines in real time.