Social media acts as a discovery tool where potential clients see your stop motion craft before reaching out.

Effective strategies include:

Posting niche-specific animations (product demos, explainer videos, artistic shorts)

Sharing behind-the-scenes content and production insights

Interacting through comments and direct messages

Employing relevant industry and location hashtags

After leads message you, moving them into ClickUp helps track their status, store project details, and schedule follow-ups for smooth client conversion.