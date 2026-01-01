Centralize your lead capture, client outreach, booking process, and follow-ups into one seamless pipeline tailored for stop motion animation projects.
Securing clients for stop motion animation isn’t about your creative skill—it's about managing leads and bookings effectively.
Common pitfalls include:
Many stop motion animators integrate all client processes into one workspace to keep leads, tasks, and timelines connected.
More platforms mean more complexity to juggle.
Establish a clear workflow to transform inquiries into confirmed animation projects.
Managing every aspect of your animation business solo can make client growth unpredictable.
Track inquiries, client calls, and bookings with clear task ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage animation projects and marketing schedules.
Collect inquiries automatically via Forms and keep all feedback within tasks.
Monitor project status, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming deadlines in real-time.