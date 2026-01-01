New staging assistants often gain clients by showcasing their portfolio, networking with realtors, and offering trial services.

To get started:

Share before-and-after photos on social media

Connect with local real estate agents and interior designers

Attend open houses or industry events

Log every inquiry in ClickUp to ensure prompt follow-up

Using ClickUp, each lead becomes a tracked task with contact info, inquiry source, and follow-up reminders to capture opportunities efficiently.