Streamline lead capture, client communication, project bookings, and follow-ups with a unified workflow designed for stage designers.
Winning stage design clients seldom hinges solely on creativity. The real struggle lies in juggling marketing, outreach, and project scheduling across fragmented tools.
Here’s where the process often unravels:
Many stage designers centralize client acquisition in one workspace to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines seamlessly connected.
Expanding marketing channels demand smarter coordination.
Establish a repeatable system to convert inquiries into confirmed design projects.
Juggling design, client communication, and marketing solo can hinder consistent client growth.
Organize inquiries, consultations, and bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee projects and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep feedback centralized within your workflow.
Track booking rates, marketing efforts, and project milestones in real time.