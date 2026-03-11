New stage designers typically find clients through portfolio showcases, networking with event professionals, and small initial projects. The key lies in building visibility and promptly engaging with interest.

Practical steps include:

Consistently sharing your work on social media and industry forums

Offering initial projects to friends, community events, or local theaters

Partnering with event planners, production companies, and venue managers

Logging every inquiry in ClickUp to track client details, lead sources, and follow-up schedules

This approach helps turn casual interest into booked projects while avoiding lost conversations spread across platforms.