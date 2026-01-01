Centralize your lead generation, client outreach, booking, and follow-ups in one streamlined system.
Winning spa installation clients isn’t about skill alone. It falters when marketing, outreach, and booking procedures are fragmented across multiple platforms.
Here’s where issues arise:
Leading spa installers consolidate client acquisition into one workspace to unify leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines.
More client channels demand smarter coordination.
A focused workflow to convert inquiries into confirmed spa installation projects.
Juggling project planning, client meetings, and marketing solo can hinder steady growth.
Track inquiries, site visits, quotes, and bookings with defined ownership and timelines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee installations and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and maintain feedback within the workflow.
Track booking status, marketing effectiveness, and project timelines in real time.