Centralize lead tracking, outreach campaigns, client negotiations, and follow-ups within one streamlined system.
Winning sourcing clients isn’t about capability—it’s about managing complex outreach and follow-ups efficiently.
Here’s where sourcing specialists often struggle:
Many sourcing specialists improve client acquisition by centralizing leads, workflows, and communications in one platform.
Expanding sourcing channels demand tighter coordination and smarter tracking.
Establish a reliable system to transform leads into long-term sourcing partnerships.
Managing multiple clients, supplier research, and negotiations solo can disrupt growth.
Track each inquiry’s status, assign owners, and set deadlines for follow-ups and proposals.
Switch effortlessly between List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline views to monitor sourcing activities and client engagement.
Collect client inquiries via Forms and centralize feedback with Comments within tasks.
Track lead conversion rates, RFQ progress, and upcoming contract renewals in real time.