Centralize lead capture, project proposals, bookings, and follow-ups within a streamlined design workflow.
Securing SolidWorks design clients often falters not due to skill, but disjointed marketing, outreach, and project management.
Here’s where the process unravels:
Many SolidWorks designers consolidate client acquisition into one workspace to sync leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines.
Expanding marketing avenues demand tighter coordination.
Implement a systematic approach to convert inquiries into signed projects.
Juggling design, revisions, and client outreach solo can cause inconsistency in project acquisition.