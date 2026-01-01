Centralize lead tracking, scheduling, and follow-ups within one efficient system tailored for solar professionals.
Success in solar installation isn't just about skill—client growth stumbles when outreach and scheduling are fragmented across multiple tools.
These issues often cause setbacks:
Many solar technicians improve client acquisition by uniting tasks, conversations, and timelines in one platform.
Expanding marketing channels demand smarter coordination.
Establish a clear system to transform inquiries into scheduled installations.
Managing installations, estimates, and marketing solo can disrupt steady client growth.
Transform scattered requests into a streamlined booking pipeline.
Monitor inquiries, consultations, and confirmed installations with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage installations and campaigns.
Capture inquiries automatically and centralize all feedback within one workflow.
Track booking rates, marketing impact, and project deadlines in real time.