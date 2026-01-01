Centralize lead capture, customer outreach, appointments, and follow-ups within a streamlined workflow tailored for smart home professionals.
Winning smart home installation clients often hinges less on technical skill and more on how you manage your client acquisition process.
Where the process typically breaks down:
Many smart home installers benefit from consolidating client acquisition in a single platform where leads, tasks, conversations, and schedules stay connected.
Expanding marketing channels demand smarter coordination.
Develop a systematic approach to convert inquiries into confirmed installation projects.
Handling technical installations, client communication, and marketing solo can lead to uneven growth.
Track inquiries, consultations, and installations with clear task ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and keep client feedback within your workflow.
Monitor booking progress, marketing results, and project timelines live.