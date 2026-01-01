Streamline lead tracking, consultations, bookings, and follow-ups in one cohesive system tailored for skincare experts.
Securing clients as a skincare formulator is rarely hindered by your expertise. The breakdown occurs when client outreach, consultations, and bookings are scattered across multiple platforms.
Here’s where the process often unravels:
Many skincare formulators centralize client acquisition in a single platform to keep leads, tasks, communications, and timelines connected.
Expanding marketing channels demand greater coordination and organization.
Implement a structured approach to convert inquiries into loyal clients.
Juggling formulation, testing, and client outreach solo can slow growth.
Monitor inquiries, consultations, formulation progress, and bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage projects and marketing campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and consolidate feedback within your workflows.
Track client acquisition metrics, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming formulation deadlines in real time.