Streamline lead capture, engagement, bookings, and follow-ups with a unified workflow tailored for showroom design professionals.
Securing showroom design clients often falters not due to lack of skill but when marketing, outreach, and booking processes are fragmented across multiple tools.
Key breakdowns include:
Many showroom designers centralize client acquisition to keep leads, tasks, communications, and timelines seamlessly connected.
The rise in marketing channels demands greater coordination.
Establish a reliable system to transform inquiries into confirmed design projects.
Handling design, client communication, and marketing solo can make growth unpredictable.
Transform disjointed inquiries into a coherent booking pipeline.
Track inquiries, consultations, and contract stages with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and campaigns.
Automatically intake inquiries and maintain feedback within the task workflow.
Keep real-time tabs on booking status, marketing effectiveness, and project timelines.