Streamline your lead generation, outreach, bookings, and follow-ups with a cohesive, organized workflow designed for shorts editors.
Securing clients for shorts editing isn’t about your editing skills; it’s about managing marketing, outreach, and bookings efficiently across scattered platforms.
Typical breakdowns happen when:
Top shorts editors centralize client acquisition in one workspace to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and deadlines connected.
Expanding digital platforms mean more coordination — and more complexity.
A step-by-step system to transform inquiries into confirmed editing projects.
Handling editing, marketing, and client management solo can disrupt growth.
Manage inquiries, reviews, and bookings with clear task ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage projects and campaigns.
Capture inquiries automatically and keep feedback centralized within ClickUp.
Track booking status, marketing effectiveness, and project deadlines in real time.