Streamline your client acquisition, project tracking, and follow-ups in one organized system tailored for video editors.
Success in short form video editing often hinges on the ability to efficiently manage client outreach and project workflows—not just editing skills.
Here are the typical breakdowns professionals face:
Many short form video editors centralize client management within a single workspace to maintain seamless communication, task tracking, and deadlines.
Expanding platforms demand smarter coordination to keep client pipelines flowing.
Develop a structured system to turn inquiries into booked editing projects.
Handling editing, client outreach, and project management solo can cause inconsistent client flow.
Monitor inquiries, consultations, and project progress with clear responsibility and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to coordinate projects and campaigns.
Automatically gather client inquiries and centralize feedback within the workflow.
Track booking rates, marketing efficiency, and project deadlines in real time.