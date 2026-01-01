Streamline your lead generation, client outreach, bookings, and follow-ups—all within a cohesive, easy-to-manage workflow.
Securing clients as a set stylist rarely fails due to lack of creativity. The real struggle begins when inquiries, negotiations, and bookings are scattered across multiple tools and platforms.
Common roadblocks include:
Many set stylists consolidate client acquisition into one organized workspace to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and deadlines aligned.
More inquiries mean more moving parts—and higher risk of missed chances.
A proven system to turn styling inquiries into confirmed projects.
Juggling styling, sourcing, and client communication solo can lead to missed opportunities.
Track inquiries, consultations, and bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline to manage projects and campaigns effectively.
Automatically gather inquiries and keep feedback centralized within your workflow.
Track booking rates, marketing impact, and upcoming styling assignments in real time.