Winning clients in set fabrication hinges on more than craftsmanship. Disjointed marketing, fragmented communication, and scattered project details often derail growth.

Here’s where things unravel:

Untracked leads: Potential clients come from referrals, trade shows, and online inquiries but lack centralized tracking

Potential clients come from referrals, trade shows, and online inquiries but lack centralized tracking Irregular follow-ups: Communication varies widely, causing missed opportunities

Communication varies widely, causing missed opportunities Lost inquiries: Messages from email, calls, and forms slip through cracks

Messages from email, calls, and forms slip through cracks Delayed responses: Production and design workloads slow client engagement

Production and design workloads slow client engagement Unclear lead prioritization: Difficulty identifying high-value projects or urgent requests

Difficulty identifying high-value projects or urgent requests Content chaos: Promotions and portfolio updates happen without a cohesive plan

Promotions and portfolio updates happen without a cohesive plan Manual admin burden: Contracts, quotes, and schedules managed across multiple platforms

Contracts, quotes, and schedules managed across multiple platforms Scaling bottlenecks: Increased inquiries lead to workflow clutter without automation

Many set fabricators adopt a unified workspace to connect leads, tasks, discussions, and timelines seamlessly.