Streamline your client outreach, project tracking, and follow-ups with one centralized system tailored for set fabricators.
Winning clients in set fabrication hinges on more than craftsmanship. Disjointed marketing, fragmented communication, and scattered project details often derail growth.
Here’s where things unravel:
Many set fabricators adopt a unified workspace to connect leads, tasks, discussions, and timelines seamlessly.
Diverse marketing channels demand efficient coordination.
A systematic approach to transform prospects into confirmed projects.
Managing design, fabrication, and client communication solo can cause unpredictable business growth.
Transform disjointed inquiries into an organized sales funnel.
Manage inquiries, meetings, and proposals with clear responsibility and timelines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to monitor projects and marketing efforts.
Automatically collect inquiries and centralize feedback within tasks.
Track project status, lead progression, and marketing ROI in real time.