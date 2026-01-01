Centralize appointment requests, dispatch scheduling, client follow-ups, and job tracking within a streamlined workflow.
Winning new service clients is often hindered not by skills but by fragmented marketing and scheduling processes.
Here’s where challenges commonly arise:
Many service teams centralize client acquisition to keep leads, schedules, and communications connected in one platform.
More service channels mean more complexity to coordinate.
A systematic approach to convert inquiries into scheduled service appointments.
Handling diagnostics, repairs, and client communication solo can cause inconsistent client flow.
Track inquiries, assessments, and appointments with clear ownership and timelines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage jobs and marketing activities.
Automatically collect inquiries and maintain feedback within the workflow.
Monitor appointment conversion rates, marketing results, and technician workloads in real time.