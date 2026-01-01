Streamline your client acquisition process by managing leads, outreach, proposals, and bookings in one organized system.
Securing service design clients often fails not due to skill but because of fragmented marketing, outreach, and project management systems.
Common pitfalls include:
Many service designers consolidate client acquisition into a unified workspace so leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines stay connected.
Expanding marketing channels demands smarter coordination.
A clear, repeatable system to transform inquiries into signed projects.
Juggling client work, proposals, and marketing solo can lead to inconsistent growth.
Track client inquiries, discovery calls, and contracts with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage client pipelines and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and maintain feedback within the workflow.
Monitor project progress, marketing performance, and upcoming deadlines in real time.