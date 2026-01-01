Centralize prospecting, outreach, onboarding, and follow-ups into one streamlined pipeline.
Winning SEO clients isn’t about expertise alone. It falters when lead generation, outreach, and project intake processes are fragmented across tools.
Here’s where agencies often struggle:
Top SEO agencies consolidate client pipelines in one platform, keeping leads, tasks, and timelines connected.
Growing channels mean more complexity to coordinate.
A repeatable system to transform inquiries into signed contracts.
Managing audits, reporting, and client outreach solo can cause uneven growth.
Track prospect status, assign owners, and set deadlines clearly.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to oversee campaigns and sales pipelines.
Collect leads automatically and centralize feedback within tasks.
Analyze booking rates, marketing effectiveness, and project statuses in real-time.