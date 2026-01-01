Centralize your client leads, consultations, and bookings in one streamlined workflow tailored for sensitivity reading professionals.
Securing clients as a sensitivity reader is rarely hindered by expertise. The real challenge arises when outreach, inquiry tracking, and scheduling are spread across multiple platforms.
Here’s where the process often unravels:
Many sensitivity readers improve client acquisition by centralizing leads, tasks, and communication in one solution.
Expanding client channels means more coordination challenges.
A repeatable system to convert inquiries into confirmed sensitivity reading projects.
Juggling manuscript reviews, client outreach, and administrative tasks solo can hinder growth.
Track inquiries, sample reviews, and client negotiations with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and consolidate feedback within your workflow.
Monitor client acquisition metrics, marketing effectiveness, and project deadlines in real-time.