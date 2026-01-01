Streamline prospecting, outreach, listings, and closings with one organized pipeline.
Generating seller leads often isn’t about market knowledge but about managing contacts and opportunities efficiently.
Here’s where seller agents typically struggle:
Top-performing seller agents consolidate lead management to keep contacts, tasks, conversations, and timelines connected in one platform.
Expanding marketing channels demands smarter coordination.
Build a reliable system to transform inquiries into signed listing agreements.
Wearing multiple hats from prospecting to closing often leads to missed opportunities.
Track seller inquiries, meetings, offers, and listing progress with clear ownership and timelines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage listings and client communications.
Collect seller inquiries via Forms and keep all feedback and updates inside tasks.
Track listings, marketing ROI, and closing timelines in real time for smarter decision-making.