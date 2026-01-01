Coordinate prospecting, outreach, project proposals, and commissions seamlessly in one organized system.
Talent rarely limits sculptors’ success; instead, scattered marketing efforts and disorganized client tracking cause roadblocks.
Key breakdowns include:
Many sculptors streamline client acquisition by centralizing leads, tasks, conversations, and deadlines within one platform.
More channels and inquiries mean greater coordination demands.
Develop a structured approach to convert inquiries into confirmed sculpture commissions.
Juggling creating, marketing, and client management alone can hinder growth.
Track inquiries, consultations, and commissions with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage projects and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and maintain feedback within the workflow.
Track commission status, marketing performance, and upcoming deadlines in real time.