Centralize prospect tracking, engagement, scheduling, and follow-ups with an agile client acquisition workflow.
Securing clients as a Scrum Master often fails not due to your facilitation skills, but because outreach, lead tracking, and booking processes are fragmented across multiple tools.
Here’s where challenges typically arise:
Many Scrum Masters streamline client acquisition by consolidating leads, tasks, communications, and timelines in one agile workspace.
More channels mean more coordination—here’s how ClickUp simplifies it.
An efficient pipeline to convert prospects into committed clients.
Juggling facilitation, coaching, and marketing alone can make client growth unpredictable.
Monitor client inquiries, discovery calls, and agreements with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline views to manage coaching engagements and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep all feedback centralized within tasks.
Track client acquisition metrics, campaign success, and upcoming sessions live.