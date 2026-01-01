Centralize lead tracking, outreach, orders, and follow-ups with one streamlined system.
Attracting screen printing clients doesn’t hinge on your craft alone. Breakdowns happen when sales, communication, and order management scatter across multiple platforms.
Here's where bottlenecks usually occur:
Many screen printing businesses benefit from consolidating client acquisition into one workspace where leads, tasks, and deadlines stay connected.
More sales channels mean more complexity to coordinate.
Design a workflow that turns inquiries into confirmed orders.
Running production, design, and sales solo can cause client growth to stall.
Track inquiries, quotes, and orders with clear accountability and timelines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage clients and production schedules.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep all feedback organized within your workflows.
Track sales progress, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming deadlines in real time.