Unify your lead capture, outreach, order tracking, and client follow-ups into one streamlined, efficient workflow.
Winning clients as a screen print artist rarely hinges on skill alone. The real struggle lies in fragmented marketing efforts, disorganized outreach, and disconnected booking systems.
Here’s where the process often breaks down:
Many screen print artists centralize client management in a unified workspace where leads, tasks, and timelines connect seamlessly.
Expanding marketing channels mean more complexity — here’s how ClickUp brings order.
Implement a systematic approach to guide inquiries toward confirmed orders.
Managing design, production, and marketing solo can make client growth unpredictable.
Track each inquiry, consultation, and order with clear assignment and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee production and marketing.
Capture inquiries automatically and centralize client feedback within workflows.
Monitor order status, marketing results, and upcoming deadlines live and in one place.