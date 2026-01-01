Streamline your lead capture, scheduling, and follow-ups all within one powerful workflow tailored for roof cleaning professionals.
Securing roof cleaning clients often stalls not from lack of skill, but from unorganized marketing and follow-up efforts scattered across platforms.
Here’s where many roof cleaning businesses struggle:
Many roof cleaning teams centralize client intake and job management in one workspace to keep leads, tasks, and communication connected.
More lead sources mean more coordination — simplify with one platform.
Design a repeatable process to turn leads into booked jobs efficiently.
Managing cleaning jobs, customer communication, and marketing solo can cause inconsistent client flow.
Manage inquiries, estimates, and scheduled jobs with ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage jobs and marketing campaigns.
Use Forms to automatically gather client requests and keep communication centralized.
Monitor booking rates, lead sources, and upcoming cleaning jobs in real time.