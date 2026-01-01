Centralize lead capture, outreach, bookings, and follow-ups in a streamlined, robotics-focused workflow.
Robotics coaches excel in technical skills, but client acquisition falters when processes are fragmented across multiple tools.
Where the system breaks down:
Successful robotics coaches consolidate client workflows into one connected system to keep leads, tasks, and timelines aligned.
Expanding client channels demand smarter coordination.
Establish a repeatable system to transform inquiries into committed coaching clients.
Balancing coaching sessions, curriculum design, and marketing solo can cause client growth to be uneven.
Track inquiries, intro sessions, and confirmed coaching with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage sessions and marketing activities.
Collect inquiries via Forms and coordinate feedback through task comments.
Track booking status, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming workshops in real time.