Organize your lead sourcing, outreach, commissions, and follow-ups in a unified, efficient pipeline.
Securing clients as a risograph artist often fails not due to skill but because outreach and booking systems are scattered across platforms.
Here are typical breakdown points:
Many risograph artists centralize client processes in one workspace, keeping leads, tasks, conversations, and deadlines connected.
Expanding marketing channels require better coordination.
A step-by-step framework for transforming inquiries into confirmed print commissions.
Handling print production, marketing, and client communication solo can make growth unpredictable.
Manage inquiries, consultations, and commissions with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to organize prints and marketing efforts.
Capture inquiries automatically and keep feedback centralized within tasks.
Track commission progress, marketing impact, and deadlines in real-time dashboards.