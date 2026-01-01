New retention managers often build their initial client base through networking, referrals, and demonstrating value via small projects. Key steps include:

Cultivating relationships with existing clients and asking for referrals

Showcasing case studies or pilot results to prospects

Logging all inquiries and follow-ups in a centralized system like ClickUp

Using ClickUp helps ensure no lead is overlooked and follow-ups are timely, turning initial interest into engagements.