Streamline your lead generation, outreach, appointments, and follow-ups—all within one organized system.
Attracting retail styling clients isn’t about your expertise—it’s about managing outreach and bookings efficiently. Problems arise when client communication and lead tracking are scattered across platforms.
Common breakdowns include:
Many retail stylists consolidate client acquisition workflows into one hub, so leads, tasks, messages, and timelines stay connected.
More avenues to attract clients means more coordination—and more need for streamlined processes.
Develop a reliable system to transform inquiries into booked styling sessions.
Juggling styling, client communication, and marketing solo can cause unpredictable client growth.
Track client inquiries, consultations, and bookings with clear responsibilities and timelines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline views to track styling appointments and campaigns.
Automatically collect client inquiries and keep all feedback within your workflow.
Track booking rates, marketing success, and upcoming sessions in real time.