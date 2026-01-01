Streamline prospecting, client outreach, project bookings, and follow-ups within a unified, organized workflow.
Landing retail display design clients rarely hinges on creativity alone. It falters when lead sourcing, outreach, and project coordination scatter across disconnected tools.
Typical breakdowns include:
Many retail display designers consolidate client acquisition into an integrated workspace to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and schedules connected.
Expanding outreach channels demand better coordination.
A clear, repeatable system for turning leads into signed projects.
Managing design, client communication, and marketing solo can lead to inconsistent client flow.
Track inquiries, consultations, and signed projects with clear ownership and timelines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee projects and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and maintain feedback within your workflow.
Monitor project progress, marketing effectiveness, and client acquisition metrics in real time.